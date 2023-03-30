Bruce Prichard reveals when WWE started planning the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns showdown, which happens this Sunday at WrestleMania 39.

The longtime company executive appeared on The Ringer’s Press Box to discuss this topic, as well as promote the rest of the two-night Showcase of the Immortals card. When asked about how long WWE had been planning The American Nightmare vs. The Tribal Chief Prichard had this to say:

I would say that getting to this place, where we are, started probably in August. We were really shooting for that and trying to make things work so that by the time we got to WrestleMania, we were looking at it in August.

Staying on the subject, Prichard discusses how The Bloodline storyline was one of the deepest and longest standing stories the company had done in quite some time. He also states that integrating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens into the storyline only made it more interesting.

Even still today, we like to look at what is the end goal? Where do we want to be at the end of this story? What’s the ending? And then work backward. When you look at the Bloodline story and integrating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and now Cody, it’s very deep storytelling. There were so many hints and things along the way that when you look back at it, you go, ‘Wow, I remember that. That meant this.’ You start putting the pieces together.

Rhodes and Reigns are set to have a final face-to-face at tomorrow’s go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

