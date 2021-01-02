Bruce Prichard discussed Ahmed Johnson during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast.

According to the WWE executive, the promotion did think that Johnson could be WWE Champion around 1996.

“Yeah, there were big plans for Ahmed Johnson and with him coming in. That son of a b***h just oozed charisma when he came out and looked like he would kill you. So, very athletic. Could do some s**t. Did not know his own strength. Was not the greatest worker in the world by any stretch of the imagination.

However, he was exciting and he was unpredictable. So, those were things that you could harness. We were hopefully going to be able to mold some of the unpredictability about him at least in the ring. Ahmed had the look.”

“Ahmed was one of those guys that were on the shortlist of ‘I could see him as WWE Champion’, and no, he was never promised that. But he was one of those guys that internally, we looked at and down the line, could you get Ahmed as WWE Champion? Yes.”