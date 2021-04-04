Bruce Prichard talked about what he’s excited for at WrestleMania 37 during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast.
The event takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Prichard can’t wait for WWE to have a live audience again.
“I can hardly wait,” Prichard said. “You spend your entire life working for that reaction from an audience and that instantaneous reaction. You have a focus group every single night and that focus group hasn’t been there. So yeah, I’m excited, it will be a wonderful thing.”