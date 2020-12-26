WWE executive Bruce Prichard spoke about the legendary Andre the Giant on the latest edition of his Something To Wrestle With show. Highlights can be found below.

On Andre and Haku teaming up:

They liked each other first of all. Andre and Haku really liked each other personally. They were both part of the Bobby Heenan Family. I think it was Howard Finkel that came up with Colossal Connection.

On Andre’s passing speeding up their plan to create a Hall of Fame:

At that time, we had been talking about doing a Hall of Fame. It was unfortunate, Andre’s passing, but I think that kind of sped it up because if there was ever anybody that was worthy of being the first inductee into the Hall of Fame, it was Andre The Giant.

Vince regretting his fallout with Andre after he died:

Vince took it hard. Vince and Andre were the same age and had birthdays that were fairly close together. Vince considered Andre one of his best friends and really hated the falling out that they had. I think there was a little bit of regret that hadn’t been completely rectified and he didn’t have the opportunity to say goodbye to his friend.

