On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007.

During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company.

“Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he was a great talent and under utilized. But, I also feel a part of Carlito was under performing. I think there was a lot left in that tank that we never got. I remember watching Carly Colon in Puerto Rico that Curt Henning came and I was in Puerto Rico doing other business and I saw Curt Hennig one night and he told me ‘Man, you’ve got to see this Carly Colon.’ We were there the next night and their tape was on TV that night and we watched the show and he was just fabulous. I don’t know if we ever got that guy. Maybe because he came in as a heel and was trying to be cool and to do that whole thing. I think he was trying to get a bit of a Razor Ramon vibe or what have you. But, I don’t think we ever got that Carly Colon fire from the islands that we originally saw. I was still hoping to get that out of him and try to get to a point to see that and have him reach the potential that he felt he should get to and we felt he should get to… I don’t think Carly was having fun at this time.”