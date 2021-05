Bruce Prichard talked about the fallout between Randy Savage and Vince McMahon during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast.

Prichard discussed rumors in 2006 about WWE considering inducting Savage into their Hall of Fame. He thinks they would have eventually reconciled if Savage hadn’t passed away several years ago.

“Yeah I definitely think Randy would’ve been there [Hall of Fame ceremony] in person,” Prichard said. “100 percent. I don’t doubt that for a second.”

