Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, Prichard recalled the retirement match stipulation involving Ric Flair from 2007 through 2008, where if Flair lost a match, he would have to retire. He did so at WrestleMania 24 to Shawn Michaels.

On Ric Flair’s retirement match stipulation storyline:

“I think you can stretch it out for years if you want it to. Number roll career, it wrestled everybody. So, was there everybody else? Let him wrestle no matter who he did. It was always going to be involved. You could have done it for five years.”

On what Flair thought of it:

“I think it depends on what day of the week you would talk to Ric. Sometimes Ric would love it. Sometimes Ric would hate it.”

On who made the decision for the storyline:

“I think it was a combination of both. I think that I think Ric kind of felt that it was time that he wanted to do some other things, but I don’t think that he really, you know, really wanted to, to wind down per see, and I think that decision was made for him to do it in the biggest way that you possibly could and a huge stadium full of people that are, you know, watching a classic match, he gets a guy who emulated his career around Ric Flair.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Something To Wrestle With an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.