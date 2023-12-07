Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, Prichard broke down the difference between what he thinks being over with a crowd and receiving a pop.

“You have these younger kids that they realize, ‘Well, when I take a bump, the crowd pops, so I get a reaction. That’s a good thing! And if I take more bumps, I’ll get more of a reaction,'” Prichard said. “And they mistake that sometimes for getting over. As the business evolves, you’ve got to change with it, and sometimes you’ve got to do more things, but there [are] ways to do it safely. There [are ways] to do more by doing less.”

Prichard cited WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart for his in-ring work as an example.

“I think Jim [Neidhart] and Bret both were pretty good examples of that,” Prichard continued. “Bret would ground you. Bret would set the pace. [He] didn’t do a lot of crazy stuff, but his work was exciting. It was still good because he did it when he needed to do it, and that was the key.”

