Bruce Prichard discussed Vince McMahon’s match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 22 in 2006 during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast. He recalled how the majority of the time, McMahon had to be talked into appearing on TV.

Here is what the WWE executive had to say:

“Most of the time he had to be talked into ‘em. He would always start with somebody else, and, ‘No God damnit. I’m too old to be on TV. I don’t wanna be on TV. Put somebody else on there that — I’m not gonna make the live events. Get somebody on there that’s gonna do that’ and then, okay, well what if we did this? So he usually took a little bit of talking.”

