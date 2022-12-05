Bruce Prichard discussed developments going into WWE Survivor Series in 1992 during a recent edition of Something To Wrestle. Below are some highlights.

Whether Tito Santana was considered to be WWF World Champion:

“Yes, there were a few guys considered. We talked about Tito, Bret, DiBiase, there were a few different people considered. Do you go back to Savage, or do you do Warrior? We were looking for different presentation. Hogan had left so lets move it into a different direction. It came down to pretty much Bret Hart. Bret had received incredible reactions internationally. Business was good internationally. So, lets build on that. Lets build on the guy because a lot of times the international audience would see things that they wouldn’t get in the states. We could try them out over there. What’s working: What are they buying? If they are buying it there will they buy it here? So we decided it would be Bret. Lets give it a shot.”

British Bulldog dropping the WWF Intercontinental Championship:

“The move was made very simply because Bret was the new babyface champion… We were looking for a heel champion to balance Bret out.”

Ultimate Warrior & British Bulldog quitting:

“They did not quit, they were released. It was chaotic. Things happen and you have to make changes. You give me chaos and I’m calm in chaos. They both violated the polices and were fired. That’s what it was. They didn’t quit and it wasn’t really a conversation. Nothing we could do.”

Quotes via 411 Mania