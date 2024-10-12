Bruce Prichard wants to see Jim Cornette be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During the latest edition of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, the WWE executive commented on his friendship with Cornette and why he’d like to see him be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On a potential Jim Cornette WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I love Jim. I think Jim’s very deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, and I hope one day that he is.”

On not being in contact with Cornette recently: “Here’s my phone. It works both ways. I have called. I’ve reached out. And I’m in an age where all I can do is I can do. And I’m not going to I’m not going to reach out over and over, and over, and over, and over again. And then the only time that anyone else ever reaches out is because they need something… the fact of the matter is, phone works both ways. And I’ve made my — you know, I hope I’ve made my feelings known. If I haven’t, then I’m a sh**ty communicator, and I don’t know that I can communicate it any better than I already have.”

On if Gorilla Monsoon would’ve been one of Mr. McMahon’s stooges if Pat Patterson or Gerald Briscoe hadn’t: “I don’t know. That’s an interesting question, because I don’t know that Gino’s ego would have allowed him to do that. I don’t think that Gino would have wanted to. But at the same time? You know, Gino did the whole, with his fly open bit at the original Slammies. I don’t know. He might. Might have been great, too.”