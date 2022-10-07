On the latest edition of his Something To Wrestle With podcast Bruce Prichard answered a number of questions sent in by fans, which included why the Sting vs. Undertaker dream match never happened, a match that Prichard believes was “Dead in the Water” by the time Sting got to WWE. He was also asked about stopping either Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, or CM Punk from leaving the company. Highlights are below.

How he wishes he could have stopped Stone Cold from leaving WWE in 2002:

[Steve] Austin in ‘02 [is who I wish I could’ve stopped from leaving]. Austin in ‘02. I wish I could have stopped that. I wish that never had happened, so, yeah. Definitely because Steve was the biggest in the business and he was upset at something that could have been talked through.

On dream matches in WWE that never happened, and why Sting vs. Undertaker was dead in the water by the time Sting got to WWE:

Oh God, Taker-Sting, by 2015, that was dead in the water. Austin-Hogan [2002], you know, that would have been nice but obviously yeah, that didn’t happen but, the Sting thing with Taker… if that didn’t happen in 2001, 2002, why?

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)