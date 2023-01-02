Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast.

During it, Prichard said WWE wanted to get NFL great John Madden to do color commentary for WrestleMania. While the legendary coach and broadcaster was a fan of the product, the two sides couldn’t make it happen.

“John Madden, man, we tried for such a long time. [Getting] John Madden to do color commentary for WrestleMania was our goal for the longest time. We thought he was a perfect fit. John was a fan, John wanted to do it, but John didn’t travel by plane. In order to get John to our destination of WrestleMania on the three times, at least I worked on and tried to make happen, it just feasibly couldn’t take place because where John was in the country with his bus, but I would have loved to have had John Madden to do color commentary with Gorilla or Vince for an entire WrestleMania, and he knew it. He knew the show. He knew the characters. He loved the characters. I would have probably wanted to put him with Vince and Bobby [rather than] Gorilla because he was so much like Gorilla in his delivery in the things that he saw and the way that he saw the business,” Prichard said.

