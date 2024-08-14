Bruno Mars has tapped into his inner Lucha Libre persona.

This week, the global pop music star surfaced on social media and shared a video for his song, “This Is The Besta,” where he delves into his Lucha Libre character, “El Capitan Fuego.”

“Gracias Mexico City for 3 beautiful fiestas,” Mars wrote as the caption to the video, which features him donning a lucha mask and posing with the CMLL World Welterweight Championship. “I got to live out a childhood dream and be a luchador for a day.”

Mars continued, “Premiering my now signature move: The Oaxaca Shaka.Te quiero MUCHO Mexico Te quiero MUUUUUCCCHHHOOOOO!!!!! Please enjoy this club banger until I return!!! Sincerly, Your Brunito #ThisIsTheBesta!!!”