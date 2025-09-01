— Nikki Bella faced off against Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris pay-per-view event.

In a match that featured plenty of botches, Lynch was able to overcome the WWE Hall of Famer to retain her title.

You can check out a few of the botches below:

This might be one of the funniest botches of the year #WWEClash

pic.twitter.com/E5x9H5NHox

No words. Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella is pure garbage. #WWEClashinParis is a DISASTER. Worst botch of 2025. Becky has ZERO talent, and HHH is charging mortgage payments for this MARK crap. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/lNerx5B3Tm

BECKY LYNCH IS STILL THE WOMEN’S INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION. THOUGHTS ON THIS MATCH? #WWEClash

pic.twitter.com/7BvwmRS71i

— John Cena is set to appear on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Cena confirmed during the WWE Clash in Paris post-show that he’ll be at the September 5th edition of the show.

His appearance is the first officially announced segment for the episode, which will air live from Chicago this Friday on the USA Network.

— During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bishop Dyer voiced his support for Ricky Saints as he pursues the NXT World Championship.

Saints is set to challenge Oba Femi for the title at NXT: No Mercy 2025, and Dyer noted,

“I love what [Saints] brings to the table. I think he has a great look. I believe everything he says. When we do that promo to open the show and he starts talking, the veins start popping in his neck — I don’t know if it’s just me, but the crowd last night in that show was kind of funky. That was some of the most quiet I’ve heard that in NXT crowd before in between stuff, and not in a negative way. I think there was a lot of things that they were really watching and listening. Is he ready to hold the title? I think he is, for sure, but I don’t want to see him get it yet. I would like to see him chase for a little while. I would like to see maybe a three-match run between him and Oba. I think that would be really entertaining.”

— And finally, Los Garza are getting another shot at the AAA World Tag Team Championships next week.

Lucha Libre AAA has confirmed that Angel and Berto will face current champions Psycho Clown and Pagano, along with Octagón Jr. and Laredo Kid, in a multi-team title match scheduled for the September 7th taping.

Psycho Clown and Pagano captured the gold from Los Garza at AAA TripleMania XXXIII.