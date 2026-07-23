Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Jammer of Brute Forcz

Date: 07/23/2026

Your Host: James Walsh

Hard Rock and Heavy Metal gimmicks in pro wrestling were once in fashion. Some did it because the genre was red hot at the time. Others did it because that is who they were. In the case of Brute Forcz, there is zero question that they are Rock and Roll to the bone!

Brute Forcz is possibly best known for their time in the Global Wrestling Federation in 1991 and 1992. A brother tag team, the duo were on the fast track to being the GWF champions until Joe Pedicino was done in Dallas and the territory cut costs using mostly Dallas locals from there on in. After successful runs in Memphis, Puerto Rico, and even time in XPW in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Brute Forcz has finally done what they have always wanted to do. They’ve become a band!

This is our second chat with Brute Forcz. Our first one, still available, looked at their self titled EP in the late 2010’s and this time around, we talk more about pro wrestling and Heavy Metal than ever before. An easy to listen to chat, we discuss Global, training with Kevin Nash, working with pornstars such as Ava Devine and Jessica Darlin, Memphis, Puerto Rico, and a whole lot more!

Check out this inteview in the video player below!

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCQ_HzwPWPE

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JAMMER:

On writing a song about Auschwitz:

“First, I want to thank you for giving us this opportunity to promote our work. There aren’t a lot of avenues that afford artists like ourselves to promote ourselves so I really do appreciate you and what you do. That song was written about a year ago. I was watching an HBO special about World War II. My brother, Slammer, is a bit of an expert on all things related to World War I and World War II. But, I got to thinking, “There aren’t realy a lot of songs about the atrocities of World War II.” I know I wrote “Fat Ass Girls”. That’s real life. That’s what we love! But, I thought this was important to write about especially since, when you think about it, there aren’t a lot of songs about it. We’re not Jewish. This is not political. But, if you read some of the comments, some people are trying to make it political. It just seems like an important subject and I wanted to make sure people are aware of it still since it happened such a long time ago.”

On why some believe the Holocaust was a myth:

“I hear that too. Some people say it was all a myth or made up. We have proof! It happened. Our song was just to make sure people don’t forget about it… I could have gotten into more detail about it too. It isn’t taught in schools, really, either. I don’t know why.”

On how he would describe Brute Forcz’s musical sound:

“When I try to promote our band, I tell people we have a similar sound to Motorhead. Guitar driven… But, we also try to incorporate stuff like AC/DC, Judas Priest, W.A.S.P., The Misfits… We have a little bit of all of that – Punkish kind of thing. But, really, we’re a Motorhead, Priest 80’s kind of metal band.”

On the different spelling of “Force” in Brute Forcz:

“Well, we wanted to be a little different. Sort of how Motley Crue has their name as Crue instead of “Crew” and with the umlauts over their letters, Mötley Crüe . We’d prefer to be a little different. Plus, I think there is another band called Brute Force spelled with Force spelled tye usual way.”

On which came first, their love of music or wrestling:

“Music. We always loved music. We sort of fell into wrestling. When we’d go to the ring at our home company, Georgia All-Star Wrestling, we would come out to Metallica’s “Seek and Destroy.” When we got to Global, that was a nationally broadcast. We couldn’t use that because we didn’t have the rights to the music. So, we would come out to songs that we had recorded.”

On when Brute Forcz became a band:

“2010! We had done stuff before but we really became a band in 2010.”

On what songs they would have used in 1991 and 1992 on GWF on ESPN:

“Oh, we had recorded some demo stuff ourselves before Brute Forcz was the band. It was just demo stuff. But, it was our own. We created our own entrance music.”

On training at what became the WCW Power Plant:

“We were landscapers. We were watching TV and we saw the commercial for what was called the Georgia School of Professional Wrestling. The next year, they changed the name to the WCW Power Plant. We saw this commercial and we wanted to join. But, we didn’t have the $300 to pay for the tryout. So, we went to one of our client’s and he was looking to invest in something for tax purposes. Well, we had a few ideas. We wanted to get more into stock cars as we were racing stock cars at the time. We also had an idea for a coin laundry business and a towing company, Heavy Metal Towing was going to be the name of it. And, we had seen that commercial. Well, he ended up going with another landscaping company because he wanted to have more done than we could do. He wanted trees planted and such. But, he did say, “Why don’t you guys become professional wrestlers. Because, you look like it!” Well, he invested that money into us, he said, “Go, try out. See if you like it.” That’s how we got into professional wrestling!”

On being in the same class as Kevin Nash:

“Kevin Nash was in our class. It was us, Kevin Nash, and a bunch of other guys who didn’t have a snowball’s chance of ever making it. I’m not saying we were better than anybody. But, Kevin Nash was in our class. He used to bounce at a club called The Cheetah. Most uf us wrestlers, training to become wrestlers, we were struggling just to get by. Well, the club had this buffet, a pretty nice spread. And, Kevin would invite us in. We’d have to get dressed up – You couldn’t come in dressed like a bum. But, that was really cool. Well, one day, we went and we were talking to Kevin out front and this guy had just been thrown out. He was drunk. And, well, he wasn’t ready to leave. So, he started screaming and carrying on in front of Kevin Nash. Kevin Nash is a pretty cool guy. He would politely say, “Get out of here” or whatever. And, the guy jsut wouldn’t listen. My brother and I, we were looking at this guy, and he wasn’t a very big guy, and we were thinking, “This guy’s going to get smashed here in a second if he doesn’t shut up!” Well, he wore Kevin Nash down and Nash eventually snatched the guy and threw him up against a wall and told him it was time to leave and to “shut the Hell up” and maybe some other words I can’t say here and the guy slumped down and pretty much peed his pants. We were laughing, “Who is going to be dumb enough to buck up to Kevin Nash like that?” But, Kevin Nash was always cool to us. And, that’s our opinion of Kevin Nash.”

On taking back drops from Kevin Nash in training:

“When you’re training to be a wrestler, you pretty much don’t know what you’re doing. Well, they had us doing back drops. So, the guy doing it would bend over and basically launch you over his shoulders and you’d land on your back. Most of the time, it was a normal bump. But, when Nash would back drop you, he was so tall, he was legitimately 7 feet tall or at least 6’11 and 3 quarters, you’d go up, up, up and never be sure when you’re ever going to come down! That was an experience!”

On the experience of Memphis Wrestling:

“We went and met with Jerry Jarrett. Jerry met with us at a hotel and he said, “You don’t look like I thought you were going to look. I was told you were 5’7, 150 pounds” or something like that. We said, “Well, we’re not.” So, he used us anyway. He put us on the TV that Saturday morning with a manager – I can’t remember his name. He was a heavy guy with a loud squeaky voice. (Percy Prigle, Paul Bearer) Then, that night, he had us on the big show against Bull Pain and somebody else. We had long spikey hair, we looked like we looked, we could work, and the people hated us. It was perfect! Bull Pain helped us out a lot. He said we did great. Then, and I won’t say who it is because it isn’t worth starting anything. But, the son of a famous wrestler came up to us and said, “Hey, you guys did a great job. You have a great look! You workd the crowd great. So, you won’t be here long!” He was trying to tell us that we weren’t going to get picked up or booked long term. This is just our opinion. You can like it or not. But, this business is very political. And, if you overshadow somebody’s buddy or if you get over more than you’re supposed to, well you’re not going to get picked up or they’re just not going to use you. That was Saturday. That Sunday, they gave us our money, and that was the last time we were there. They never ever used us again.”

On getting to work for the GWF in Dallas:

“We were working Georgia All-Star Wrestling and Joe Pedicino was bringing over some of the guys from there to the Global Wrestling Federation in Dallas which was on ESPN on national TV. Marcus Bagwell, the Handsome Stranger, was brought over from Georgia All-Star and after a few months, it was our turn. It was great. We were there for a little while. It wasn’t really all that long. Maybe 6 months? But, we were told we were going to be given the Tag Team Championships.”

On Joe Pedicino’s sudden departure:

“We flew in to Dallas. We were there and we were asking if the plan was still for us to get the Tag Team Titles soon. That is when we found out Joe Pedicino had left Global. Nobody told us. Nobody told us jack. And, I know he passed away and I don’t want to speak ill of the dead. But, Skandor Akbar had taken a bigger hand in running things. We went to him and asked what the plan was and he pretty much acted like he didn’t have any idea who we were. I mean, he was on all the shows we were on. He had to know who we were. But, he acted like he didn’t know who we were. We knew then our time wasn’t going to be long after that.”

On their last match in Global:

“Our last match, and I believe it was our very last match in Global, was against the Ebony Experience, Harlem Heat. Booker T and Stevie Ray. They were supposed to be the heels. But, we turned them babyface because we made the people hate us so much. It was a good match. It got a good reaction. But, we turned those guys babyface because the crowd hated us so much.”

On why he feels Global stopped using them:

“Exactly that. Joe Pedicino and Boni Blackstone were flying in guys from Georgia and other places to be a part of the show and when Joe left, it seemed like everyone that still worked Global was a more local Dallas guy. We weren’t. So, we were out.”

On working against Puerto Rico against Invader #1 who may or may not have killed Bruiser Brody:

“That was my brother Slammer. He worked Invader #1 and they had a stiff match. He came back and he was saying, “Who is this guy? What the Hell is up with this guy?” and somebody smartened him up about who Invader #1 was and that he was rumored to have killed Bruiser Brody. Actually, we ended up getting along with Invader #1. We ended up working with him and Caros Calon over there. That was a great time.”

On Maxx Payne and others doing the heavy metal gimmick and if they simply came in too soon:

“I remember Maxx. Yeah, we definitely got in too early. Had we hit a little later, we could have done more with music and as a band. I’ll tell you this. When we were training, Diamond Dallas Page came in and saw us. And, I can’t say for sure he took this from us. But, a efw weeks later, a long haired blonde guy showed up on TV named “Heavy Metal” Van Hammer. I know he recently just passed away. But, it was interesting timing that he came in, saw us, and not long later, someone else was doing a heavy metal gimmick.”

On working with XPW:

“We worked for XPW, mostly doing backstage stuff, when we came out to LA in 2000. It was different. We weren’t going to go out there and do the stuff XPW did with scaffolds or with razor blades. But, we did help out and we enjoyed working for the porn / wrestling company. (laughs)”

On Rob Black as a boss:

“I remember we went to a pool party at Rob Black’s and his wife (Lizzy Borden) was there and so were guys that we know she ahd slept with – We saw it on her movies. And, we thought that was strange… To party with someone who ahd slept with your wife.”

James: “You’re not in Georgia anymore!”

Jammer: “(laughs) That’s right. We weren’t in Georgia anymore.”

On if the Dark Side of the Ring on XPW and the brutal nature of Messiah’s assault:

“It happened. I know it did. I saw the Dark Side episode. It was pretty accurate. That was a wild time.”

On James getting Jessica Darlin on Dark Side but more or less losing her as a potential guest:

“Jessica Darlin was there in XPW when we were. She was a sweetheart to us. Try again. She might do it now.”

On working with pornstars again for music videos:

“We had Ava Devine and another girl, I can’t remember her name, in to do a music video. And, we had some regular girls. Let me tell you, the porn girls were there on time and professional… The other girls, they were harder to deal with. But, Ava was fantastic!”

On Gene Simmons saying rock is dead:

“I would have to say Gene is right. We love rock and roll, heavy metal. But, Gene Simmons is right. Rock is dead. They have killed it. Or, damaged it anyway. We live in Los Angeles here in California and it is a dead spot for our type of music. We are looking to get out of here – Probably go back to Georgia. We’re working on a few things right now but later this year into next year, we are working on a tour. We will see how that goes. But, rock is not in a good place right now.”

On the success of their self-titled EP from a few years ago as reviewed on Sleaze Roxx by yours truly:

“The Sleaze Roxx article was great! We have done a few EP’s since then. For us, they did pretty well on CD Baby. We’re also on YouTube, Spotify, and all the other online outlets. All we can ask is that you listen to us and see if you like it.”

On the Wrestling Epicenter Facebook page:

“We follow the Wrestling Epicenter Facebook page and see all the girls you post. Where were all these girls when we were wrestling? (laughs) They weren’t around back then. We broke in too early.”