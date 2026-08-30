Brutus Dylan ended Grindtime Wrestling and restored Revolution Championship Wrestling after defeating C.O.O. Schwartz inside a steel cage at Swinging for the Fences 2 on Saturday night.

The decisive main event concluded before a packed crowd at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana. After delivering South of Heaven, Dylan revealed that Schwartz had signed a contract containing a clause requiring him to be fired if he lost the match.

Dylan then announced that Grindtime was finished and the promotion would again be known as Revolution Championship Wrestling. RCW wrestlers entered the cage to celebrate as the audience alternated between chants of “RCW” and “Brutus Dylan.”

The event had been publicly promoted as Grindtime Indiana Pro Wrestling, formerly Revolution Championship Wrestling. C.O.O. Schwartz and his Grind Time group had spent much of 2026 fighting Dylan and other RCW-aligned wrestlers, making the cage match the culmination of a promotion-wide power struggle rather than a standalone grudge match.

Swinging for the Fences 2 also featured championship defenses by Tyler Matthews, Stxrm Garçon, Edrys Wolff, Parker Boudreaux and AAW Tag Team Champions The Hellhounds. Richard Holliday, Ashton Adonis, Marko Stunt and Victoria Crawford were also featured throughout the stadium event.

AAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: THE HELLHOUNDS RETAINED AGAINST THE ASYLUM

The Hellhounds, consisting of Russ Jones and Schaff, defeated The Asylum’s Daniel Stark and Kevin Storm to retain the AAW Tag Team Championship.

Winners and still AAW Tag Team Champions: The Hellhounds

RCW NO LIMITS CHAMPIONSHIP: EDRYS WOLFF RETAINED

Edrys Wolff defended the RCW No Limits Championship against Jason Dugan and Tony Thunder in a Triple Threat Match.

Thunder received one of the strongest reactions of the evening. The South Bend audience repeatedly chanted his name and broke into chants of “Let’s go, Tony” as he built momentum.

Thunder appeared close to victory after connecting with a Stunner and an RKO on Dugan. Wolff immediately threw Thunder from the ring and stole the pinfall, causing the crowd to erupt in boos.

Winner and still RCW No Limits Champion: Edrys Wolff

JAYDEN QUICK DEFEATED MARKO STUNT

Jayden Quick received a short positive reaction and greeted fans around ringside before Marko Stunt entered to Pat Benatar’s “We Belong.” Stunt encouraged the crowd to clap along with the music before joining Quick in a pose-off designed to emphasize their size difference.

Quick joked that he rarely received an opportunity to look significantly larger than his opponent. The audience briefly encouraged Stunt with an “Eat your Wheaties” chant before the match began.

Quick initially overpowered Stunt, but the former AEW wrestler used his speed to bring the larger opponent down. The action eventually spilled into the dugout area, where Stunt launched himself from the top with a crossbody that produced one of the loudest reactions of the match.

Stunt later connected with a top-rope Fameasser. Quick answered with a spike piledriver, leaving both men down as the audience rallied behind them.

Quick eventually delivered a second piledriver and followed it with a rapid Tiger Driver to secure the victory.

Winner: Jayden Quick

OPW GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP: PARKER BOUDREAUX RETAINED

The OPW Global Championship match began with a fire-breathing entrance that drew an enthusiastic response from the stadium audience.

Parker Boudreaux received another favorable reaction when he was introduced as a former Notre Dame football player. Shawn Phoenix attempted to attack immediately after the opening bell, but his early offense had little effect on the champion.

Boudreaux threw Phoenix across the ring, but the challenger eventually fought him away from the turnbuckles and delivered a jumping sunset-flip powerbomb.

Phoenix later missed a Swanton Bomb. Boudreaux responded with a spear before finishing the challenger with a uranage.

Winner and still OPW Global Champion: Parker Boudreaux

DEREK XAVIER WON THE 17-PERSON BATTLE ROYAL

Seventeen competitors were announced for a battle royal that quickly descended into chaos.

Tone C received a strong reaction during his entrance, but he was eliminated following a miscommunication involving two other wrestlers. The crowd loudly booed his elimination before cheering when the wrestler responsible was also thrown over the top rope.

The final elimination came after Xavier’s last opponent attempted to save himself by holding onto the ring announcer. She refused to prevent the elimination, allowing Xavier to attack from behind and send his opponent to the floor.

Xavier kissed the announcer following the match, drawing another cheer from the crowd.

Winner: Derek Xavier

RICHARD HOLLIDAY DEFEATED ASHTON ADONIS

Richard Holliday and Ashton Adonis received substantial support from the South Bend audience.

WrestlingHeadlines.com reported before the event that Holliday had confirmed he would honor the South Bend booking. Adonis entered after recently competing at Grand Slam 2 in Kokomo.

An “End All Be All” chant began for Adonis before the wrestlers tested one another in the corners. Holliday initially prepared to chop Adonis, only for Adonis to step forward and cause Holliday to freeze. The sequence was later reversed, with both wrestlers smiling and acknowledging the stalemate.

The two moved into a chain-wrestling exchange that ended when Adonis stopped a punch inches from Holliday’s face at the same moment Holliday stopped himself from attempting his signature low blow. Their display of restraint prompted a “This is wrestling” chant.

Holliday later chopped Adonis but did not receive the sound he wanted. He tried again, then asked the crowd whether he deserved one more attempt. His third chop produced the reaction he had been seeking.

Adonis called for his flying-knee finisher, but Holliday escaped to the floor. Holliday later countered an aerial attempt into a sitout powerbomb for a close two-count.

Holliday lifted Adonis onto his shoulders, shouted “Google me” toward the audience and connected with an inverted TKO-style neckbreaker. Adonis survived the pin attempt.

Adonis later avoided an attempted eye poke, caught Holliday with a knee and followed him to the floor with a suicide dive.

After the action returned to the ring, Holliday used a referee distraction to deliver his signature low blow. He followed with a spinning neckbreaker to win the match.

Winner: Richard Holliday

RCW HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: TYLER MATTHEWS RETAINED

South Bend welcomed hometown champion Tyler Matthews with a “House of Matthews” chant before his defense against Theo Storm. Matthews was accompanied by Tone C.

The fight moved to the floor, where Storm controlled the action. Matthews recovered after returning to the ring.

Storm attempted a GTS, but Matthews escaped and caught his leg before delivering a Blue Thunder Bomb. Matthews later distracted the referee while Tone C delivered additional offense from ringside.

Matthews caught Storm with an RKO, leaving both wrestlers down as the audience clapped to bring them back to their feet.

Although Matthews worked from the villainous side of the match, the South Bend crowd remained firmly behind the hometown champion. The audience became increasingly animated each time Storm came close to earning a three-count.

Storm delivered a powerful spinebuster for another near fall. Matthews survived, regained control and connected with his finishing move to retain the championship.

Winner and still RCW Heavyweight Champion: Tyler Matthews

RCW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP: STXRM GARÇON RETAINED

RCW Women’s Champion Stxrm Garçon received one of the largest reactions of the evening before defending against Victoria Crawford, known to WWE audiences as Alicia Fox.

Crawford wrapped Garçon’s entrance coat around the champion’s head and used it to temporarily blind her while controlling the match, drawing an amused response from the audience.

Crawford later delivered a Northern Lights suplex with a bridge, but Garçon escaped the pin attempt at two.

Crawford controlled a significant portion of the match before Garçon created an opening and connected with a scissors kick to score the pinfall.

The two wrestlers embraced after the match, and Crawford raised Garçon’s hand as the audience applauded the champion.

Winner and still RCW Women’s Champion: Stxrm Garçon

STEEL CAGE MATCH: BRUTUS DYLAN DEFEATED C.O.O. SCHWARTZ

The crowd began chanting “Brutal” in the cadence associated with Goldberg before Brutus Dylan made his entrance. Dylan received a special lighting presentation before the South Bend audience transitioned into chants of “RCW.”

Schwartz was immediately booed after the opening bell. Dylan used his size and strength to repeatedly throw Schwartz into the steel cage walls, opening a cut on Schwartz’s forehead.

Dylan struck Schwartz directly across the wound before displaying his blood-covered hand to the audience.

The match soon became overwhelmed by outside involvement. NERD 5th entered to counter an early interference attempt, allowing the fight to continue.

Schwartz briefly took advantage of the distraction and trapped Dylan in a corner. He attempted a chop, but Dylan refused to react and forced Schwartz to switch positions before delivering a much louder chop of his own.

Another interference attempt brought Tony Thunder into the cage. Thunder delivered a piledriver and helped remove the attacker as the crowd cheered.

The interference continued until Dylan was subjected to a three-on-one attack. Additional RCW wrestlers entered to make the save, leading to a large factional brawl inside the cage.

Two wrestlers climbed the cage and dove onto the mass of competitors below, causing the audience to erupt in a “holy s***” chant. Another loud “RCW” chant followed.

The ring was eventually cleared until only Dylan and Schwartz remained.

Schwartz threw Dylan into the cage several times before calling for his father to stop the match. His father entered the ring, but the referee refused to end the contest.

Dylan accidentally struck the referee while attempting to continue the fight. Schwartz capitalized by applying a rear-naked choke.

Schwartz then called for the cage door to be opened and attempted to escape. Dylan’s wife stopped him by slamming the cage door into his face.

Schwartz staggered backward directly into Dylan, who delivered South of Heaven to win the match.

Winner: Brutus Dylan

After the match, Dylan announced that Schwartz’s contract contained a clause stating that he would be fired if he lost the cage match.

Dylan then declared the end of Grindtime Wrestling and announced that the promotion would now and forever be known as Revolution Championship Wrestling.

RCW wrestlers entered the cage to celebrate while the packed South Bend crowd chanted “RCW” and “Brutus Dylan” to close the show.

SWINGING FOR THE FENCES 2 QUICK RESULTS

AAW Tag Team Championship: The Hellhounds (Russ Jones and Schaff) defeated The Asylum (Daniel Stark and Kevin Storm) to retain.

RCW No Limits Championship: Edrys Wolff defeated Jason Dugan and Tony Thunder to retain.

Jayden Quick defeated Marko Stunt.

OPW Global Championship: Parker Boudreaux defeated Shawn Phoenix to retain.

Derek Xavier won the 17-person battle royal.

Richard Holliday defeated Ashton Adonis.

RCW Heavyweight Championship: Tyler Matthews defeated Theo Storm to retain.

RCW Women’s Championship: Stxrm Garçon defeated Victoria Crawford to retain.

Steel Cage Match: Brutus Dylan defeated C.O.O. Schwartz.

If you use any portion of these results, please credit WrestlingHeadlines.com and Tim Rose with a link to this article.