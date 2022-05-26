AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Bleacher Report to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, where the American Dragon and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club team with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to battle the Jericho Appreciation Society.

During the interview Danielson also addresses an incident that occurred last week, when he fell in between the ring and the ring ramp. Highlights are below.

Says he’s laughing at himself for falling into a crack on last week’s AEW Dynamite:

“I laugh at myself. It was my birthday, I just turned 41, I’m this old man who falls into these cracks and can’t get out. If you remember Steve Urkel from Family Matters, I don’t know if it was a regular thing he said, but all that went through my head was, ‘I’m Steve Urkel and I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.’ My ankle and just below my knee are a little bit swollen. I like physical things so even when I’m not wrestling, I like to do jiu-jitsu or kickboxing or hiking. I’m used to things being swollen. I took my kids hiking two days this week, but they are kids hikes, my son is not even two so it’s really just walking, and that was, ‘Okay, I can feel this a little.”

Says it is fascinating that when he puts his wrestling gear on he feels invincible:

“I find it fascinating from a performer’s standpoint, the second I put my wrestling gear on, I feel invincible, no matter what is hurting me. I put my gear on and I’m ready to go. I’m looking at my ankle right now and thinking, ‘Uhhh,’ but when I put my gear on, it feels like there is nothing in the world that can hurt me. I know that’s not true, but that’s how it feels.”

Says he was laughing about it with Moxley and Kingston afterwards:

“I was laughing after with Eddie Kingston and Mox. ‘Of course.’ This would have never happened at 28, I would have been very aware of my surroundings, now I’m just this old clumsy man who slips in things.”

