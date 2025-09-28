Will All Elite Wrestling fans see another in-ring retun from Bryan Danielson?

Allow “The American Dragon” to explain himself!

During a recent interview with Australia’s Nine Network to promote AEW’s return to Australia in February, the pro wrestling legend discussed a potential return to the ring and how if it happens it will be different than the wrestling fans are used to seeing from him, as well as how he is more content with retirement this time compared to the retirement he was forced into back in 2016.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On being more content during this retirement than the one he had in 2016: “I feel infinitely more content, honestly. My life has changed and it’s different when it’s your own decision as opposed to when you’re not allowed to do this thing that you love anymore. I would mostly frame it that even though I’m in physical discomfort, I’m pretty happy.”

On if he ever returns to the ring, he won’t wrestle at the level he has in the past: “My body physically can’t do some of those things anymore. If I’m going to do it, it can’t be at the scale that I did it before. If I tried to do some of the things I did in my last year with AEW right now, I don’t think I’d be able to go back and hold my kids. Anything that I would do moving forward has to be with that in mind, because that is now my number one priority. Stay healthy, be at home and play with my kids and coach my son’s tee-ball team.”