Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes facing off in an opening round matchup of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW championship.

After a competitive back-and-forth the American Dragon picked up the victory with a guillotine submission to advance to the semifinals. He will face the winner of the Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston first round matchup, which takes place later tonight. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.

