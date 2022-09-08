If you missed it…

Earlier in the night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the AEW world title and AEW Trios titles would be vacated due to the events of the ALL OUT media scrum and the backstage incident that took place afterwards. Khan added that a tournament would take place to crown a new world champion, with the finals taking place at the September 21st Dynamite: Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium. Meanwhile new trios champions have already been crowned.

Adam Page and Bryan Danielson were two competitors in the world title tournament, and their opening round matchup took place on this evening’s Dynamite. The bout was a hard-hitting back-and-forth affair that came down to the wire, but in the end it would be the American Dragon who picked up the win. He will face Chris Jericho in the semifinals, who received a first round bye.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@bryandanielson drives #Hangman right into the post! Who will advance in this #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions match tonight?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/CnhAQmExvp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

#Hangman @theadampage was just inches away from advancing in this #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aghMUQ4BL3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

That was SO CLOSE! This #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions match has us all on the edge of our seats! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ILqydrY3q6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson has advanced in the #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, and NEXT WEEK he will face @IAmJericho once again, this time at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rY85TT5oGN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

