Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (full results here) opened with the highly-anticipated dream matchup between AEW world champion Kenny Omega and new signee Bryan Danielson, a bout that ended in a 30-minute time-limit draw.

Omega had control of most of the match but Danielson came back with his signature offense and leveled the champ with stiff strikes that had the fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium losing their collective minds. The final stretch saw both men trade attempts at their finisher until the bell finally rang. The Elite came out to beat Danielson down but Christian Cage and Jurassic Express ran them off. Check out highlights of the classic bout below.

THESE MEN ARE UNREAL HOW ARE THEY STILL GOING #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gAQMyorecS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 23, 2021