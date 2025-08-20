The ‘WrestleAunts’ and ‘Uncle Dragon’ will handle the proceedings for the pre-show leading into the highly-anticipated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London show this weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the hosts for the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show that will lead into the pay-per-view event this weekend at The O2 Arena in London, England.

RJ City confirmed the news that himself, Renee Paquette and Jeff Jarrett will be joined by pro wrestling legend “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show.

“WrestleAunts & Uncle Dragon,” wrote RJ City as the caption to the post confirming the news, along with the official promotional graphic.

