The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland, All Elite Wrestling have announced that Bryan Danielson will be on special guest commentary.

As noted, Bryan Danielson has also been announced for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show this weekend.

Also scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

Athena & Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

Will Ospreay has a chat with Jon Moxley ahead of Forbidden Door

Hangman Page appears

Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Hiroshi Tanahashi

World Tag Team Title Qualifier Tournament Final: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido

Cope & Christian Cage speak