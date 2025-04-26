Bryan Danielson appears ready to close the book on his in-ring career.

At AEW WrestleDream in October 2024, Danielson dropped the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Jon Moxley. Following the loss, he was attacked by Wheeler Yuta, who used a plastic bag to take him out after the match. In the months that followed, Danielson has occasionally hinted at a possible return, including in comments made to Fightful. However, his latest remarks suggest he’s leaning toward stepping away for good.

During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Danielson was asked if stepping back into the ring was still on the table. While he didn’t completely rule out a comeback, he acknowledged that it might be time to walk away for the sake of his long-term health and his family.

“Yeah, but my neck is wrecked,” Danielson admitted. “So, it’s not that there’s no chance, but it’s really about weighing risk versus reward at this point. I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids.”

Danielson continued, “One of the issues with our society is that we often don’t recognize when enough is enough — and honestly, I’m very happy with what I’ve accomplished. I think enough is enough.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)