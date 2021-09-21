AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently penned a column for the The Players’ Tribune where he discussed his time in WWE and hypes up his non-title matchup with Kenny Omega at tomorrow’s Dynamite: Grand Slam special. Highlights from the American Dragon’s column can be found below, which include him thanking WWE chairman Vince McMahon and calling his showdown Omega the biggest match of his career.

Calls his matchup against Omega the biggest of his career:

“Tomorrow night feels like the biggest match of my career. In a lot of ways it doesn’t seem real. It’s against a dream opponent in Kenny Omega, who I’ve watched grow and become one of the best wrestlers in the world over the last several years. It’s taking place in a dream setting, the first wrestling show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It’s happening in a groundbreaking promotion — AEW, a company that’s modernizing wrestling and giving fans their first true alternative in a long time. And it’s my first match outside of WWE in over 10 years. It feels like a brand new chapter. I couldn’t be more excited. What a world!”

Takes a moment to thank WWE for giving his a phenomenal career:

“THANK YOU, WWE. Thank you to the incredible superstars with whom I’ve shared both the ring and the road. For Savate-Kick Saturdays and locally roasted coffee. For being family when we’re away from family. For making me look good when I didn’t feel good. For deep conversations and pointless debates. For making me laugh — both in the best of times, and the worst. For all the small things that make life as a wrestler just a little bit more fun.”

Gives a special thank you to Vince McMahon:

“Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged,” Danielson wrote. “I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you.”

Hopes fans from WWE continue to follow his journey in AEW:

“I hope you will continue to follow me in AEW, but I completely understand if you don’t. You’ve given me more than enough — more than I could ever repay. Thank you for all of it. I loved my time in WWE. Needless to say, it changed my life. I met my wife, had unbelievable experiences and made great friends. Some of you, I may see again…. and I hope that I do. But these last two years have taught us not to take that for granted. So I just wanted to tell you all how much you’ve meant to me. I’m grateful that you allowed me into your lives, and that you came into mine. I’ll cherish these memories forever.”