The Washington Post recently ran a story on the success of AEW where the publication interviewed company president Tony Khan, women’s champion Britt Baker, and top superstar Bryan Danielson. Danielson calls this current run completely different from his work at WWE, even adding that AEW technically didn’t need him to be join since they already have such an awesome product. Highlights are below.

Says AEW has rejuvenated his love for the business:

“Pro wrestling is awesome, and AEW has rejuvenated me, I’ll tell you that. I truly believe that when you show excellent professional wrestling to anyone, they’re going to enjoy it.”

How AEW didn’t need him:

“My purpose in AEW is something completely different than it was in WWE. I really felt like AEW didn’t need me. My purpose is to get more eyeballs on this already awesome product.”