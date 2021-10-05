AEW superstar Bryan Danielson took to Twitter yesterday to comment on his 22-year career in the pro-wrestling industry. The former WWE champion writes, “October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come.”

Orange Cassidy was also active on Twitter recently. The Best Friends member hypes this week’s episode of Dynamite where he’ll be competing in the Casino Ladder match to determine a new challenger for the AEW championship. He writes, “Watch me refuse to climb a single ladder. This Wednesday.”