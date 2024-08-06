Bryan Danielson is open to working with Shane McMahon.

During a recent appearance on The Gorilla Position podcast, “The American Dragon” was asked about his willingness to work with Shane-O-Mac in AEW.

“I’m open to working with anybody,” he said. “I don’t have beef with anybody. 100%.”

Regarding the Shane McMahon and Tony Khan private meeting on July 29 in Arlington, TX., and if he knew anything about the meeting, Danielson said, “One, if I knew, I would not tell you. Two, I don’t know [laughs]. It was interesting because Tony mentioned to me after the photo came out, ‘I didn’t want to tell you this before, but I met with Shane McMahon.’ I didn’t say this, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. The picture is everywhere.’ To be fair, I’m not aware of a lot of things because I don’t go on Twitter or social media.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.