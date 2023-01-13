Bryan Danielson knows a great wrestler when he sees one, and he has nothing but positive things to say about Konosuke Takeshita.

The American Dragon spoke about Takeshita in a backstage interview shortly after he defeated the rising AEW star on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Check out what Danielson had to say in the highlights below.

Says everyone always told him how good Takeshita was:

Tonight I finally got the chance to wrestle Takeshita. I was really looking forward to it. I’d heard a lot of people who I’ve wrestled, when they wrestled Takeshita, they said, ‘Oh, man, that guy’s great,’ and I got to feel it. It’s one thing to watch somebody, and I watch him, and you see, for how young he is, he’s in his 20s, he looks so good. It looks like he hits so hard. But I want to feel it.

Compares Takeshita to some of the best wrestlers of all time:

It’s one of the things I love about wrestling is feeling [when I’m] out there. When we got out there, and he hit me with the first forearm, I felt it. I felt, this guy is special. I’ve been in the ring with some of the best wrestlers in the world, some of the best wrestlers of all time. I think, by the end, we’re gonna be talking about Takeshita in the same way.

