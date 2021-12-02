AEW announced yesterday that Bryan Danielson will challenge world champion “Hangman” Adam Page at the December 15th Winter Is Coming television special in Dallas Texas. Today the American Dragon took to Twitter to hype the bout and warn the Hangman that his new title reign is already close to ending. He writes, “Last year’s #WinterIsComing had a title change, so will this one. Wangman’s head gets kicked in two weeks from now.”

Last year’s #WinterIsComing had a title change, so will this one. Wangman’s head gets kicked in two weeks from now. https://t.co/Ma29QXP2p5 — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) December 2, 2021

British-boxing star Anthony Ogogo was also active on Twitter, where the Olympic medal winner commented on his AEW return, which occurred during last night’s Dark: Elevation tapings before Dynamite. He writes, “TheGuvnor is back in @AEW.”