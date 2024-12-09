AEW held their ALL IN: Texas Countdown To On-Sale live press event on Monday.

Among those who appeared at the special promotional live event, which streamed via AEW’s YouTube channel and other social media outlets, were Sting, Bryan Danielson, “Big BOOM” A.J. and Darby Allin, just to name a few.

During his appearance, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson guaranteed fans that he will be at the AEW ALL IN: Texas 2025 show, even if he doesn’t wrestle. He said he is still unsure if he will ever be able to get into the ring again.

Conrad Thompson also appeared and it was announced that Starrcast will be returning for AEW ALL IN: Texas 2025 Weekend.

“Big BOOM” A.J. appeared in a walking boot and noted that it will be off in a couple of weeks, and he’ll be in the ring about four weeks after that. He also announced he will be appearing at the Hammerstein Ballroom shows.

Look who it is! Tickets for #AEWAllInTexas on sale TODAY at 10 AM CT at https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT!@Bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/wjTrmf04UA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2024