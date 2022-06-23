Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened up with top superstar Bryan Danielson addressing the live crowd in Milwaukee and providing an update on his physical condition ahead of this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and next Wednesday’s Blood and Guts special.

The American Dragon officially confirmed that he will not be competing at either event due to recently sustained injuries, but did seem optimistic that he will return to action soon. In the meantime…Danielson’s Forbidden Door match, which was set against top British grappler Zack Sabre Jr., will still take place. Danielson states that he has handpicked his replacement, and this man will not only face ZSJ, but also take his spot in Blood and Guts against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Immediately after his announcement ZSJ would make a surprise appearance and talk some trash to Danielson, with the indication that the two will face off some point down the line when Danielson is healthy.

Check out the entire segment, as well as an updated Forbidden Door card, below.

UPDATED FORBIDDEN DOOR CARD:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery Opponent (handpicked by Bryan Danielson)