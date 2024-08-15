You don’t mess with a man’s family.

Bryan Danielson is going to teach Swerve Strickland this lesson first-hand next weekend.

Ahead of next Sunday night’s AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25, Bryan Danielson has some strong words for his opponent, reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Following the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, VA., “The American Dragon” helped Wheeler Yuta backstage and cut a passionate promo aimed at Swerve Strickland.

“Here’s the thing. As if this wasn’t enough, as if it wasn’t enough for this to be my last chance to wrestle for the AEW Championship,” Danielson began. “As if it wasn’t enough that if I lose this match, I retire and never wrestle again. As if that wasn’t enough, that you hurt Wheeler Yuta. He’s like a son to me. As if all of that were not enough, you mentioned my daughter, and you mentioned crippling me in front of my f*cking daughter?”

Danielson continued, “Guess what, Swerve? You are not gonna get underdog Bryan Danielson. You are not getting Bryan Danielson, who’s gonna fight from behind. You’re gonna get the Bryan Danielson that goes out there and kicks people’s f*cking head in. That’s what you’ve got coming at Wembley Stadium. I don’t think you know what you just did, doing that you did to Wheeler and talking about my family. I saw what you did to Hangman [Page], when you broke into his house. Don’t you dare do that sh*t to me. See, check what happened to the last person that broke into my house. Even for that you just did out there tonight, your fate at Wembley’s gonna be sealed, and I’m gonna be the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion.”

