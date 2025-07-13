Bryan Danielson made a shocking return at AEW All In: Texas, coming to the aid of Hangman Page as the Death Riders interfered in the main event against Jon Moxley.

Disguised in a Blue Panther mask, Danielson entered the arena moments after a dramatic video message from Darby Allin aired, filmed atop Mount Everest. Once in the ring, he immediately took out Wheeler Yuta with a Busaiku Knee, then delivered a flurry of Yes Kicks to Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. He capped off his return with a suicide dive to the outside, crashing into Kidd and Castagnoli. The save came just in time, as Yuta and Moxley were seconds away from choking out Hangman with a plastic bag.

This marked Danielson’s first appearance since AEW WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Moxley. At the time, Danielson had stated he would end his full-time wrestling career with the loss. That match also saw the Death Riders viciously write him off TV, wrapping a chair around his injured neck and stomping it, leaving his future uncertain — until now.

Darby Allin made his dramatic return at AEW All In, first appearing in a video message filmed atop Mount Everest, declaring his intent to take everything from Jon Moxley.

Moments later, Allin stunned the crowd by descending from the rafters of Globe Life Field and landing on the apron.

As a shocked Moxley turned to face him, he was blindsided by a lariat from Hangman Page. Allin then launched himself off the top turnbuckle, crashing down onto Death Rider members Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd.