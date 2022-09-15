Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Albany was headlined by top superstars Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho battling it out in the Grand Slam tournament semifinals, where the winner moves on to face Jon Moxley for the vacated AEW world championship on next week’s Dynamite Grand Slam television special.

The match was a competitive and hard-hitting affair, which built nicely from Jericho and Danielson’s showdown from ALL OUT ten days earlier. In the end Danielson would pick up the victory, the first time he’s ever defeated the Demo God in his prestigious career. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson advances to the finals of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he will face #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @JonMoxley! What a night of action it has been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/w4lhu8mtow — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.