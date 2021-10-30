Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Bryan Danielson taking on Eddie Kingston in the semifinals of the world title eliminator tournament, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW world championship.

After a brutal back and forth contest Danielson managed to pick up the win by referee stoppage after he managed to trap Kingston in a triangle hold. The American Dragon will move on to the finals where he’ll take on the winner of Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy, which takes place on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The finals of the AEW world title eliminator tournament will take place at Full Gear. Highlights from the match can be found below.

What a counter by @MadKing1981 and @bryandanielson may be out on the floor – Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/DHXO7jPczb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

Boston respects the battle. @MadKing1981 and @bryandanielson are beating the hell out of each other! Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/6PYT67fwKR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

.@MadKing1981 is out! @bryandanielson punches his ticket to the finals of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament…What a match – Tune in to #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/FKfHP0eiG2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2021

