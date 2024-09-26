A new chapter in the legendary past saga of Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson was added on Wednesday night.

The AEW Collision commentator had a several month long run of campaigning for an out-of-retirement return to the ring for a match against one man and one man only — Bryan Danielson.

Following his own surprise in-ring return as part of the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium last month, McGuinness began a specific “#AmericanCoward” / “Bryan Fears Nigel” campaign to get the AEW World Champion into the ring.

On Wednesday night, he finally did.

The annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event kicked off on TBS at 8/7c from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York with McGuinness’ theme immediately hitting the house speakers.

The U.K. wrestling legend made his way to the ring with his “Bryan Fears Nigel” shirt on and waited to see if Danielson would be medically cleared to compete in their tentatively scheduled match-up.

Danielson’s theme hit next, but “The American Dragon” never appeared. McGuinness then got on the microphone and demanded that the referee count him out and if he does, Danielson be stripped of the AEW World Championship.

Before the referee could reach the count of ten, however, Europe’s “Final Countdown” hit and the AEW World Champion emerged in his ring gear to a rock star reaction from the New York crowd.

The bell sounded and McGuinness vs. Danielson took place commercial-free as the first 30 minutes of the two-hour AEW on TBS live prime time broadcast, culminating with Danielson securing his LeBell Lock submission-finisher, prompting McGuinness to yell “THANK YOU!” before tapping out and giving Danielson the victory.

Watch video highlights of Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness from AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 25, 2024 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. below.

You can also check out our complete AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2024 Results.

