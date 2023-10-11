Tonight’s “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite featured Bryan Danielson taking on Swerve Strickland in singles-action, with the winner receiving a shot at Christian Cage and the TNT Championship.

The match was a competitive back and forth, where both men pushed each other to the limit. When Swerve went to use Prince Nana’s crown against Danielson behind the referee’s back, Adam Page came out and grabbed the object away. This led to Danielson hitting his signature running knee, which gave him the victory. He will now challenge Cage on this Saturday’s edition of Collision.

