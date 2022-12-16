AEW superstar Bryan Danielson was the latest guest on the Bellas podcast, where alongside his wife (Brie Bella) the American Dragon discussed a number of different topics, including how bad his concussion was earlier this year and a personal story of their house being robbed back in 2014. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he had to read poetry while he was concussed because he was unable to read large blocks of words:

It’s just a quote to contemplate [Bryan said about a quote he was going to share]. It’s my favorite poet. When I had my concussion in May, I couldn’t read long things and so I could only really read poetry because I couldn’t read fast. I had to go through slow. So I was reading a lot of poetry for pretty much six weeks as opposed to — and I haven’t read poetry in a long time.

Brie and Danielson share a story about getting robbed in 2014:

Brie: I don’t know if we’ve talked about it before but the first gift Nicole ever got was — you were always so thoughtful with your gifts. It was a jewelry box which everyone’s probably like, jewelry? Bryan doesn’t wear jewelry. But he had a wooden watch and then a watch that was his dad’s and I think it was when we just got married so he might have thought it was a wedding ring. Danielson: He had gotten it for our wedding but I didn’t get it ‘till after he died and then it said ‘B.L.D.’ on it and then it said on the back how proud he was of me… He wanted to come to our wedding but then his wife had pneumonia so he didn’t come. Then we went on our honeymoon and he passed away that following Monday right after Easter. But, that’s why you got me that. Nikki: He needed a jewelry box and then, I put in the wrong initials. I put B.F.D. instead of BLD. I thought his middle name was Floyd, not Lloyd. But then, if anyone knows what B.F.D. means too, it’s been a big joke in our [circle]. Danielson: And then, when we got robbed [in 2014], the one thing they tried to take was that box. They walked into our house like, what on earth are we gonna steal here? Oh, there’s a jewelry box. Brie: And they dropped it because you chased them. Danielson: Don’t chase ‘em and choke ‘em. Brie: And it was 115 degrees outside.

