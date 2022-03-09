Bryan Danielson made an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

When he plans on wrestling in Japan:

“I really do want to do New Japan, but I also kind of don’t want to do it until fans can cheer because that’s what I want out of wrestling,” he said. “Just doing it with the clapping, I mean, I’d still have fun. I think I’m one of the few people who enjoyed wrestling in the Performance Center with nobody. I enjoyed wrestling in the Thunderdome.” “I tend to find myself enjoying wrestling in whatever atmosphere it is. But I think from what I want out of my experience with New Japan, I would want people to be able to cheer.”

How much longer he wants to wrestle:

‘Well, I still got the itch to do it, but I just don’t want to miss out on my kid’s life,” Bryan said. “One of the things that I think too, is that I am changing my wrestling style a little bit to be more like Nagata and more like Minoru Suzuki, as opposed to bigger bumps, and that sort of thing. I think that with the heavier bump taking style, you’re less likely to have a long career with that, as opposed to say, a hard hitting style.” “Nagata will be in hard hitting wars, but he’s not doing the top rope, dragon suplexes and all that kind of stuff, which I think is the stuff that potentially, you know, when you talk to Edge about it, it’s the ladder matches. It’s those big things that may have taken years off his career. So that’s what I’m looking at now from a longevity perspective.”

