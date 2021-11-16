During the post-Full Gear media scrum AEW superstar Bryan Danielson spoke about the creative freedom he has in the company, and how much joy it brings him to be able to do what he loves exactly the way he wants to do it. The American Dragon admits that he’s felt that joy since returning from retirement in 2018, but adds that the freedom in AEW makes the sensation that much greater. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he feels a joy from wrestling that came back when he returned from retirement:

“So, I don’t know. You say having trouble adjusting, I don’t feel — I feel such a sense of joy when I’m wrestling but when I say that, I’ve kind of felt that since I came back from retirement. So even within the limitations, and there’s always limitations when it comes to wrestling on TV. You have certain times, all that kind of stuff. You’re never going to be able to go out and do whatever you want.”

How there is an extra amount of joy due to the freedom he has in AEW:

“It just doesn’t work like that, right? But I feel like there is a certain amount of joy in just being able to do this thing that I love and there’s an extra amount of joy given the freedom we have here in AEW to do kind of what I want within what are always going to be limitations.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)