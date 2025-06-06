During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin in WWE) commented on watching NXT, the turnover rate of NXT talent to the main WWE roster, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the changes in NXT: “I was watching with my wife last night, and I was like ‘Man, I was in NXT a year ago, a little over a year ago, still when we were doing the ‘Wolf Dog’ stuff,’ and like, I’m watching the show going ‘I have no idea who some of these people are.’ Like, that’s how much the turnover is.”

On connecting with the talent in NXT: “You really connect with the talent in NXT, and I think it’s for a multitude of reason. I think it’s because they’re finding out who they are, and so we’re kind of learning it with them as they learn in the ring and develop their characters. So there really pushing that, to where it’s like ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown,’ you have several things, like ‘Oh, this is who I am. This is what I do. This is what my character does.’ They don’t develop, or they think they’re already so good, they don’t need to tell their story.”

On what separates NXT from RAW and SmackDown: “You know, like, one of my frustrations…Bronson Reed is there. And I know you’re a fan of his, and for me, but who is he? What does he do? There’s no…I even remember one time, the character pitch was like ‘He’s a guy that wears sunglasses.’ What the f**k does that tell me about him? And that was real. If you watch his first promos when he was coming up, he was in sunglasses. That was in character. I don’t know. I struggle with that a little bit. So that’s why I do love what they’re doing in ‘NXT.’”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Kacy Catanzaro (Katana Chance in WWE) recalled her Royal Rumble debut at the 2019 event.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her Royal Rumble debut: “That was really, really cool. I had only been at the Performance Center for a year at that time, and there was about five or six of us from NXT that got to go and do the Royal Rumble. So that was my first really huge thing. I really wasn’t even doing NXT TV at the time. Honestly, I didn’t have much experience. So the Royal Rumble was, I remember when my number got called and I walked out, I think I actually did a full spin. When I walked out, I looked around, and then I was like, Okay, you need to go. I almost forgot where I was. I was in such awe of the arena and how many people were there, and the excitement and the energy. I was like, oh my God, this is what people feel like. This is why people love this. I hadn’t had any really cool experiences yet, I was just grinding at the PC. So I was like, Oh my gosh, I get it, this is incredible, this feeling. I get what this feeling is now. So I feel like that was my first understanding of how huge it could be. It was really fun to be in it, to be in there with all the women and people I looked up to, legends and stuff like that.”

On being grateful for the moment: “I am so grateful for that moment. Because another thing that people will bring up is that was literally seven years ago, something like that. I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing that I haven’t done anything that cool since, or was it just that cool, but people still will be like, Oh, yeah, your Rumble save was so cool. So I’m really grateful to at least have some really cool staple moments that people can kind of remember.”

On walking on her hands: “So right now, yes I can walk on my hands. But will it take me one or two tries to get it perfect? Probably. I can do it, but you never know if you are going to lean too much. So I remember when it happened, I had to have a backup plan. If this doesn’t go perfect, my feet can’t touch. So how do I save this if that happens? So when I do it, I do a back roll to get up to kick up into a handstand. I had always said, okay, if I’m walking and I fall, I just have to fall into a roll where I land on my back and my feet still don’t touch so that I can shimmy around to something else and do it. Because that’s the other thing too about being in front of a big crowd. I could have done 1 million good handstands in my whole life, and it does not make me not nervous to go out in front of thousands and thousands of people and do a handstand and not screw it up. It’s one of my favourite moments.”

On a recent episode of “The Nikki and Brie Show” podcast, Brie Bella shared a funny story about FaceTiming her husband, Bryan Danielson, after having a few drinks. She said,

“Bryan doesn’t really like drunk people — he doesn’t drink at all. But I drunk FaceTimed him and was like, ‘It’s your birthday! I wish I was there with you…’ And he actually entertained the call! I could just picture his face — he was definitely humoring me.”

Brie admitted she doesn’t remember everything she told him during the call. She stated, “I’m surprised he didn’t text me like, ‘Wow, you’re drunk.’ I think I just hung up and passed out. He was probably like, ‘What the f**k?’ But that’s my guy. That’s my primo. He always knew who he married.”

Fans of Total Divas may remember Brie’s infamous alter ego when drinking — dubbed “Brie Mode” — a term the show popularized to describe her wild, carefree side.

Brie Bella’s most recent appearance in wrestling came at All In: London in 2024, where she was present for Danielson’s AEW World Championship victory.