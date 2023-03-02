Bryan Danielson still dreams of competing in NJPW’s G1 Climax.

The American Dragon spoke about the grueling annual tournament during a recent interview with Uproxx, where he revealed that he hasn’t chatted with Tony Khan about being allowed to participate, but assumes that due to his status with AEW he will not be able to take that time off. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Isn’t sure a G1 Climax run is possible due to the grueling nature of the tournament and how much he is used in AEW:

I don’t know because that requires Tony (Khan) to allow me to be off of TV for four weeks or whatever. You have to look at it from a Tony investment point of view, right? Does he really want somebody like me who is older to go through that many hard matches, be off of TV for four weeks, and potentially get injured? Probably not.

Says he would love to do the G1 with other members of the Blackpool Combat Club so they could all share that experience together:

Although, I do have a dream that me, Mox [Jon Moxley] and Claudio [Castagnoli] and maybe Eddie Kingston, just so we have somebody to pick on, would all be able to go do one G1 together, because that would be just so much fun. To go do those incredible matches, but do it with your friends so that you all have this experience together. I think that would be incredible.

Says he has yet to actually talk with Tony Khan about it:

Now, if you’re asking me if Tony is going to let me go do a G1 and is it a smart move for him? Probably not, but the odds of him letting me do it, I would say a 33 percent chance. The odds of him letting me, Mox, and Claudio all be gone for a month off of TV, an astronomically small percentage, but I haven’t even talked to him about it. So maybe with this interview he’ll see it.

Danielson challenges MJF for the AEW World title at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco.