A powerful post-show moment closed out AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, as Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston shared an emotional exchange in front of the College Park crowd.

Kingston had just come up short in the main event against Samoa Joe, failing to capture the AEW World Championship. After the bell, he grabbed a microphone to speak to the fans, but not before sharing a brief joke with Danielson as the “American Dragon” stepped away from commentary.

Danielson didn’t go far.

Instead, he returned to the ringside area and led the crowd in a loud ovation for Kingston.

He reminded fans that Kingston is competing in only his fifth match back after missing more than 500 days with a serious leg injury. Danielson told the audience he believes in Kingston fully, urging him not to hang his head after the loss and calling him the wrestler with “more heart than anyone” in the business.

The moment landed.

Kingston then thanked the Atlanta-area crowd for their support, adding that he’s loved the city ever since working an early independent date there years ago.

A genuine show of respect between two of AEW’s most beloved fighters, which you can view via the YouTube player embedded below.

