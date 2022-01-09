AEW superstar Bryan Danielson took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s Battle of the Belts television special, which will see Dustin Rhodes battle Sammy Guevara to crown an interim TNT champion. Danielson writes, “I can’t wait for @dustinrhodes to kick Sammy’s ass. Dustin continues to be great and inspiring 30+ years in. Sammy does something called a vlog, and it sucks. #BattleOfTheBelts.”

Former AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter to hype her showdown with Serena Deeb on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. Shida writes, “It never end? No, #HolyShida is gonna end this on Wednesday.”