Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out pay-per-view event by making the save for Christian Cage and Lucha Express, who were being beaten up by The Elite and Adam Cole.

After the show had gone off the air, Bryan cut a promo to the live fans. He said he loved working for WWE and was grateful, but still has plenty left. The reasons why were the talent, especially the ones who were there from day one. He said the fans should thank those wrestlers for bringing over more names. He says the second reason is the AEW fan base

“The third reason — I am a wrestler. I never left wrestling. I took wrestling whenever I went. I said wrestling when I wasn’t supposed to say it. Now, I am here to goddam wrestle.”

He ended it by stating, “AEW….LET’S FUCKING GO!”