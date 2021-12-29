Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal for the original ROH World Heavyweight Title took place at the Final Battle pay-per-view event with Gresham winning the title.

Originally, Bandido was set to defend the title against Gresham at this show, but he had to pull out of the match because of a positive COVID-19 test. AEW helped out by sending Lethal back to ROH for one night.

Bryan Danielson noted in an interview with Sports Illustrated how he would’ve been interested in working the main event.

“So it’s interesting. I’m not on my phone, ever. It’s hard to get me to pick up my phone at any given point of the day. So I didn’t realize until Saturday morning [the day of Final Battle] that Bandido couldn’t do the show. I was like, ‘That would have been perfect for me to come in and do that.’ It would have been a lot of fun. “I’m not sure that would have even been OK with the state my knee was in on Friday [Bryan had tweaked his knee days prior on Dynamite], but I think that’s a match that a lot of wrestling fans would want to see.”

Danielson also talked about how Gresham is someone he wants to wrestle.