Bryan Danielson has filed to trademark his popular catchphrase.

On July 29, “The American Dragon” filed to trademark “”Yes! Yes! Yes!”

The official filing with USPTO.gov reads as follows:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Production of podcasts; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Television show production; Media production services, namely, video and film production; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Production of music; Provision of information relating to television, motion picture film, audio and radio production; Television, video and movie filming services

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland at the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.