In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post ahead of AEW WrestleDream, ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson said he is “fully cleared” ahead of AEW WrestleDream. Elaborating on what that means, Danielson said,

“Our doctors would still not like me to do certain things, but from like two weeks ago when I had the tag match the strength in my hand is coming back way faster than they thought it would, the mobility and all that stuff. I still have to be cautious probably for the next year or so. They put a steel rod in my arm. One of the things they said is that it actually makes it more likely to break not where it broke before, but where the end of the rod is. It’s like a fulcrum for the bone to bend against.”

In the NY Post feature article, it was also noted that Danielson “had to do more violent gimmick matches because it made it easier for him to protect his arm” and that it all worked out for the best since the Strap Match and the Texas Deathmatch allowed Ricky Starks to show his heart and resulted in him being “more connected to the audience.”

Danielson will face Zack Sabre Jr. in a dream match to determine “the best technical wrestler in the world” at AEW WrestleDream.